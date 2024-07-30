GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GoHealth Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. 16,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $290.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

About GoHealth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

