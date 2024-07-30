Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 542,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of GWAV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 315,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($58.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

