Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY24 guidance at $0.89-$0.95 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 197,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,932. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

