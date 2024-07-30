Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $344.12

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $344.12 and last traded at $343.59, with a volume of 50293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.84.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 76,102 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

