Hallador Energy (HNRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 140,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.