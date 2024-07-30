Hallador Energy (HNRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hallador Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 140,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
