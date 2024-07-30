Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Halma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLMAF remained flat at $32.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403. Halma has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

