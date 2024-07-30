Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (HCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE HCAL traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 21.43. 61,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,028. Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF has a 52 week low of 16.43 and a 52 week high of 21.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.