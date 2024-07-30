Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

