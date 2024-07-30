Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.3 %

HAS stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

In other news

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

