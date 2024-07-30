Head-To-Head Analysis: SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) and GSK (NYSE:GSK)

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) and GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SciSparc has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSK has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SciSparc and GSK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciSparc 0 0 0 0 N/A GSK 0 3 2 2 2.86

Valuation and Earnings

GSK has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.97%. Given GSK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSK is more favorable than SciSparc.

This table compares SciSparc and GSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciSparc $2.88 million 0.11 -$5.12 million N/A N/A GSK $37.71 billion 2.20 $6.13 billion $2.76 14.50

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than SciSparc.

Profitability

This table compares SciSparc and GSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciSparc N/A N/A N/A GSK 14.62% 51.54% 11.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of SciSparc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SciSparc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSK beats SciSparc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in softgel capsule form. It also has an agreement with The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and a collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections. It has a collaboration agreement with CureVac to develop mRNA-based influenza vaccines, and with Wave Life Sciences and Elsie Biotechnologies, Inc for oligonucleotide platform development. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

