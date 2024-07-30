Head-To-Head Survey: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $660.91 million 6.00 -$21.15 million ($0.55) -242.84 BrainsWay $34.26 million 3.78 -$4.20 million ($0.09) -86.33

BrainsWay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inspire Medical Systems and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 5 10 0 2.67 BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $235.29, indicating a potential upside of 76.16%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.31%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -2.38% -2.82% -2.40% BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats BrainsWay on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

