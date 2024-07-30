Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Health Catalyst worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,149. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $450.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

