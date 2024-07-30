Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

