Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 56.1 %

Heartland BancCorp stock traded up $51.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. 13,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The company has a market cap of $289.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

