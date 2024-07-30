Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.66 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $35.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00039817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,625 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.466194 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0676131 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $38,070,479.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

