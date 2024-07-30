Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 61,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,126. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $810.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

