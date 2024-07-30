Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 61,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

