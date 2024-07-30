Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 17283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $788.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.