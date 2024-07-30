Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 17283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.
The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $788.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Read More
