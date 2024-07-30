Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

