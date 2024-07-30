Hess (HES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59. Hess has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

