Hess (HES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter.
Hess Stock Performance
HES opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59. Hess has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
