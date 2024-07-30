Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HPE opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

