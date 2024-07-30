HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 568.5 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF remained flat at $10.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

