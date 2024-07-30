HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 568.5 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF remained flat at $10.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEXPOL AB (publ)
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.