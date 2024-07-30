HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of HighPeak Energy worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 222,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

