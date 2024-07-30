Holo Market Capitalization Hits $283.12 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Holo has a total market cap of $283.12 million and $7.02 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Holo
Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,630,691,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.
Holo Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.
