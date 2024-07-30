Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.