Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. 697,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.