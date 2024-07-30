Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stake Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 136,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,094. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

