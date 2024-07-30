Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.76.

NYSE:HWM traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.37. 4,132,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,883. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

