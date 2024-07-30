Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.200-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.20-16.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $14.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.08. 87,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

