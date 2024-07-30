Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.20-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.200-16.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.31. The company had a trading volume of 410,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,410. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average of $379.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

