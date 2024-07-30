Humana (HUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.40 and a 200-day moving average of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

