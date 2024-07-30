HUTCHMED (HCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 1.5 %
HCM opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.
