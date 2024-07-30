ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.59 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $161.59 million and $2.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,010,519,530 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,010,517,423.5491649 with 1,010,516,144.3007195 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16732395 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,059,954.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.