Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,913 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 827,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,090. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.