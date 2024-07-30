Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS remained flat at $181.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

