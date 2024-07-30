Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVE stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.29. 337,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

