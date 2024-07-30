Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IVW traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

