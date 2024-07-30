IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 96,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,073. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IGMS

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 over the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.