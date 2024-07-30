IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 4,436,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,506.8 days.

IGO Stock Down 2.0 %

IPGDF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232. IGO has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

