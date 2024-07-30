IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 4,436,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,506.8 days.
IGO Stock Down 2.0 %
IPGDF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232. IGO has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.
About IGO
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.