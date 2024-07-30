Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Buys 88,016 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.4% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $34,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.87 and a 1 year high of $183.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.