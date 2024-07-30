Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Purchases 674,436 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,436 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 9.5% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $96,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 648,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $19,969,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. 11,638,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.