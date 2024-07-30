Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.