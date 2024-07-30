In Depth Partners LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

In Depth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 9.3% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS remained flat at $181.83 on Tuesday. 2,270,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,513. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.