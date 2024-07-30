Incline Global Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Incline Global Management LLC raised its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares during the period. IAC makes up 4.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of IAC worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in IAC by 106.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,021. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

