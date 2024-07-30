Incline Global Management LLC Purchases 12,974 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Incline Global Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.2% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Visa by 108.3% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.02. 5,941,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

