Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $81.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

