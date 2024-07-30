Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $615.06. 1,614,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.21 and its 200-day moving average is $566.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $615.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,801,825 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

