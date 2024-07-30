Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,959 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PG&E by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PG&E Stock Up 0.3 %

PCG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,429,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.