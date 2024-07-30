Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. 4,019,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,600. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.