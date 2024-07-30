Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,726 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580,419. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

